Senior groups fight to reopen Senior Recreation Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some people in Alachua County are frustrated after a year of not being able to use the senior center.

The “Gator Whittlers,” a wood carving group, spoke out about the facility still being closed. They said they haven’t been able to meet here for over a year because of COVID-19.

Roger Cox is one of those members, and his message is very clear.

“Open it up,” said Cox. “Once the senior center decided they were going to shut down, we got excommunicated.”

Cox and other members of the Gator Whittlers have had to meet outside to carve for months.

Through the cold and the heat, they haven’t missed a beat, but Cox said it’s time to go back to the way things were before the pandemic.

“Oh, it would be heaven compared to what we’re trying to suffer through right now in the heat.”

Members of the club said many other groups, like the Alachua quilters and zumba groups, are having the same problem.

“We’ve seen stores open up, restaurants open up, we’ve seen the governor come on and say we should return to normal in Florida,” said Leonard Chaplinski, member of Gator Whittlers.

“When we ask about different activities going on basically what they’re talking about is virtual activities,” Chaplinski said. “We did a poll last time we met. There wasn’t one person who understood what zoom was. How are we going to do a virtual class?”

According to the CDC 47.5% of people in Alachua County have been vaccinated.

We reached out to ElderCare of Alachua County for comment.

A spokesperson said, “The Senior Recreation Center is a collaboration between the city of Gainesville and ElderCare of Alachua County, which is managed by UF Health Shands. We know our seniors are eager to gather in person and we are working on a plan to safely reopen the center to the community as quickly as possible. The plan will need to be approved by city and UF Health officials before in-person gatherings can resume. We are optimistic this will happen soon and will share details once they are available.”

