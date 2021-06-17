Advertisement

Suwannee County residents can sign up for an extra patrol during their summer travel

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is offering some extra protection for people leaving the area in the summer.

Sheriff Sam Saint John says people leaving town for the summer can request extra patrols, and deputies will be happy to stop by and check on your home.

Anyone interested can call the Sheriff’s Office to be added to the Summertime Extra Patrol List.

