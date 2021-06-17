Suwannee County residents can sign up for an extra patrol during their summer travel

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is offering some extra protection for people leaving the area in the summer.

Sheriff Sam Saint John says people leaving town for the summer can request extra patrols, and deputies will be happy to stop by and check on your home.

Anyone interested can call the Sheriff’s Office to be added to the Summertime Extra Patrol List.

TRENDING STORY: Cutting down on kids screen time this summer following the pandemic

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.