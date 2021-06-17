Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards late Thursday issued a state of emergency due to the potential weather threats.

As of Thursday night, the storm was located about 455 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday night's severe thunderstorms led to the death of a Clay Electric worker.
Clay Electric worker dies after suspected electrocution while repairing power lines
Shanetris Clayton
A former daycare worker is out of jail following charges for breaking a toddler’s leg
Former High Springs Police Chief James Troiano hired by ACSO
ASO rescinds job offer to Troiano
Ziengenfelder started at Clay Electric in 2018 after working for GRU for 20 years, he is...
UPDATE: Clay Electric worker dies after being electrocuted
ASO employee files lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office following a demotion

Latest News

One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
Waiting for Claudette to Form in the Gulf
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
WCJB Tropical Update
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
Juneteenth becomes the nation’s 11th federal holiday