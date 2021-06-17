United Way of Marion County is helping residents impacted by COVID with rent and utility payments

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Help is here to people in Marion County who were impacted by the pandemic.

The United Way of Marion County joined together with a COVID assistance program team.

They are helping Marion County residents with rent and utility payments.

It’s a part of the $10.8 million the county received from the Cares Act.

To be eligible you must: 1) live in Marion County, 2) experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic, 3) and be at or below 80% of the average median income.

Jessica Fieldhouse the vice president of research development said they didn’t know what to expect at the start of the pandemic.

“We really didn’t know the full extent of how it would impact residents here in Marion County. So even since the beginning folks have been calling our office, crying not really knowing how they were going to keep the lights on in their home or a roof over their head or pay for food for their families.”

To apply go to https://www.uwmc.org/cap.

