UPDATE: Clay Electric worker dies after being electrocuted

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, Clay Electric has released the identity of a line worker who was killed while repairing lines in Waldo during Tuesday night’s thunderstorms.

They say 56 year old William Ziegenfelder also known as Ziggy was found unresponsive Tuesday evening. Alachua County Fire Rescue officials tell us it appears he died of electrocution, but the cause of death is still under investigation.

Ziengenfelder started at Clay Electric in 2018 after working for GRU for 20 years, he is survived by his wife and 11 children.

