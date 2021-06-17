UPDATE: Clay Electric worker dies after being electrocuted

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, Clay Electric has released the identity of a line worker who was killed while repairing lines in Waldo during Tuesday night’s thunderstorms.

They say 56 year old William Ziegenfelder also known as Ziggy was found unresponsive Tuesday evening. Alachua County Fire Rescue officials tell us it appears he died of electrocution, but the cause of death is still under investigation.

Ziengenfelder started at Clay Electric in 2018 after working for GRU for 20 years, he is survived by his wife and 11 children.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.