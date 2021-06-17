Advertisement

What’s Growing On: Terrarium bar brings children and low-maintenance plants together

By Nicolette Zangara
Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Those searching for a gift or activity to do this Father’s Day can head to Roots Plant Studio to spruce up their home or office space.

A unique terrarium bar includes various vases, plants, and trinkets to personalize these tiny biomes. Most of the plants offered need little to no attention and plenty of sunlight.

“Even dad can’t kill a cactus,” Alana Gurley, owner of the shop, joked.

Gurley said care instructions greatly depend on which plant is chosen, which the shop will provide upon purchasing a terrarium.

The building process is educational and immersive for all ages and typically costs around $25 per terrarium.

Roots Plant Studio also offers parties and events for no additional cost. The terrarium bar is open for walk-ins, but to reserve a spot for a larger group, Gurley said to email or call the shop ahead of time.

With school being out for the summer, many families may be looking for indoor activities to beat the heat or dodge the rain. Gurley said the terrarium bar gives children a chance to get involved with plants.

“This is great because it kinda lets them connect a little bit with nature, unplug from their phones- it’s just like a very relaxing thing to do,” Gurley noted.

Roots Plant Studio is located in Magnolia Park in Gainesville. More information on the shop and contact information can be found here.

