Cox Communications employees give a Gainesville middle school funds to help support STEM skills

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cox Communications is helping a Gainesville middle school gear up for next semester.

Employees awarded Howard Bishop Middle School $2500 for technology.

The money will be used as part of their STEM curriculum.

The school will use the money to create Hawk Connect which will give students access to technology to learn STEM skills.

Those skills include programming, data analysis, and graphing.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

