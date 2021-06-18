Cox Communications employees give a Gainesville middle school funds to help support STEM skills

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cox Communications is helping a Gainesville middle school gear up for next semester.

Employees awarded Howard Bishop Middle School $2500 for technology.

The money will be used as part of their STEM curriculum.

The school will use the money to create Hawk Connect which will give students access to technology to learn STEM skills.

Those skills include programming, data analysis, and graphing.

