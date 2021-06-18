Gainesville entrepreneur pitches project to update grocery store in east Gainesville
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entrepreneur Frederick Washington has come up with a $7M project to bring an updated grocery store and market space to east Gainesville.
Washington asked the city commission for $3.3M to help pay for the development.
If passed, Bravo Supermarkets would build a coffee cafe, salad bar, and host UF classes within the space.
Washington said this is crucial for what he calls a “food desert” in east Gainesville.
“Our plan is not just to fix the grocery store. Our plan is to rehab and renovate the entire plaza. Everyone else’s business around us- I’ve already talked to them, I’ve talked to the business owners, they’re excited about that.”
TRENDING STORY: A former daycare worker is out of jail following charges for breaking a toddler’s leg
Commissioners said a public process was needed in order to approve the loan.
The motion to extend the proposal for 30 days was passed. This gives other businesses the chance to propose a plan of their own if interested in the property.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.