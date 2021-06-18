Advertisement

Gainesville entrepreneur pitches project to update grocery store in east Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entrepreneur Frederick Washington has come up with a $7M project to bring an updated grocery store and market space to east Gainesville.

Washington asked the city commission for $3.3M to help pay for the development.

If passed, Bravo Supermarkets would build a coffee cafe, salad bar, and host UF classes within the space.

Washington said this is crucial for what he calls a “food desert” in east Gainesville.

“Our plan is not just to fix the grocery store. Our plan is to rehab and renovate the entire plaza. Everyone else’s business around us- I’ve already talked to them, I’ve talked to the business owners, they’re excited about that.”

Commissioners said a public process was needed in order to approve the loan.

The motion to extend the proposal for 30 days was passed. This gives other businesses the chance to propose a plan of their own if interested in the property.

