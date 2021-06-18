Advertisement

Gainesville woman celebrates 100th birthday

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville celebrated a century of life on Friday.

Helen Blanchard was born in 1921 in Mississippi. As a life-long teacher, she moved all over the globe throughout her career.

She taught in a master’s program at Memphis State for many years as well as for the state department, helping to set up special education programs in countries like Egypt, India and Pakistan.

Her daughter says the secrets to her long life are good genes and an adventurous spirit.

“Mom always had a sense of adventure. You know, new places, whether it was the grass is greener on the other side, or we’re going, guess where we’re moving to next, sometime in the middle of the school year. Just because it was there. And she was always advancing her career at the same time,” said Helen’s daughter Linda Jacoby.

Helen celebrated her 100th birthday at the Oak Hammock Retirement Community in Gainesville where she’s lived for the past several years.

TRENDING STORY: Suspect arrested in shooting at Eastwood Meadows Apartments

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. DeSantis declares vacant seat on Alachua County School Board following concerns about Diyonne McGraw’s residency
Ziengenfelder started at Clay Electric in 2018 after working for GRU for 20 years, he is...
UPDATE: Clay Electric worker dies after being electrocuted
Those fighting Diyonne McGraw’s status as an elected official are speaking out for the first...
Khanh-Lien Banko urges Gov. DeSantis to declare a vacancy on the Alachua County School Board, allowing him to fill the void
Shanetris Clayton
A former daycare worker is out of jail following charges for breaking a toddler’s leg
Four members remain on the Alachua County School Board after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared Diyonne...
Gov. DeSantis declares Diyonne McGraw’s District 2 seat vacant, allowing him to fill the void on the Alachua County School Board

Latest News

Line dance group raises $10K for “I Am STEM” summer camp
Latest unemployment report shows steady rates in North Central Florida
Latest unemployment report shows steady rates in North Central Florida
Pace Center for Girls set precedent with Juneteenth celebration
Pace Center for Girls set precedent with Juneteenth celebration
Hoops and Badges event brings police officers and community together
Hoops and Badges event brings police officers and community together
Defending The Republic, charity under investigation
Nikki Fried Threatens to ‘Release a Kraken’ on Organization With Apparent Ties to Sidney Powell