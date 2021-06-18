Gainesville woman celebrates 100th birthday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville celebrated a century of life on Friday.

Helen Blanchard was born in 1921 in Mississippi. As a life-long teacher, she moved all over the globe throughout her career.

She taught in a master’s program at Memphis State for many years as well as for the state department, helping to set up special education programs in countries like Egypt, India and Pakistan.

Her daughter says the secrets to her long life are good genes and an adventurous spirit.

“Mom always had a sense of adventure. You know, new places, whether it was the grass is greener on the other side, or we’re going, guess where we’re moving to next, sometime in the middle of the school year. Just because it was there. And she was always advancing her career at the same time,” said Helen’s daughter Linda Jacoby.

Helen celebrated her 100th birthday at the Oak Hammock Retirement Community in Gainesville where she’s lived for the past several years.

