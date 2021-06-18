Gator swimmer Bobby Finke, alum Caeleb Dressel qualify for Olympics

OMAHA, Neb. (WCJB) -For the 1st time, the Olympic swimming program will include a men’s 800 meter freestyle race. With all that’s at stake, Florida Gator junior Bobby Finke wanted to make sure he would be a part of the action.

Finke earned a trip to Tokyo with a victory in Thursday’s 800 free at U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, outdistancing the field in 7:48.22, the seventh-fastest time in the world his year.

The 21-year old from Clearwater is on his first Olympic team. Florida teammate Trey Freeman placed sixth in that same race.

Former Gator Caeleb Dressel has a chance to become one of the faces of the Tokyo Games, having won 15 World Championship medals. Dressel qualified in the 100 free by winning that final on Thursday, in 47.39. Dressel still has three other events on his plate at Olympic Trials.

Former Gator Ryan Lochte, who is aiming to make his fifth Olympic team, advanced to the final in the 200 meter individual medley with a time of 1:58.65, good for the sixth-fastest qualifying time. The finals in that event are on Friday.

