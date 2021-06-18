High Springs gateway signs get an updated look

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs is trying to make a good impression on people visiting the city.

The non-profit Heart of High Springs is in the process of updating signs at gateways to the community.

High Springs company ThemeWorks will create new signs.

The primary gateway sign is located on US Highway 441 outside the High Springs Animal Hospital.

Five secondary gateway signs will be placed on other roadways into the city.

