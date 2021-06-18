Advertisement

High Springs gateway signs get an updated look

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs is trying to make a good impression on people visiting the city.

The non-profit Heart of High Springs is in the process of updating signs at gateways to the community.

High Springs company ThemeWorks will create new signs.

The primary gateway sign is located on US Highway 441 outside the High Springs Animal Hospital.

Five secondary gateway signs will be placed on other roadways into the city.

TRENDING STORY: Gator swimmer Bobby Finke, alum Caeleb Dressel qualify for Olympics

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gov. DeSantis declares vacant seat on Alachua County School Board following concerns about Diyonne McGraw’s residency
Ziengenfelder started at Clay Electric in 2018 after working for GRU for 20 years, he is...
UPDATE: Clay Electric worker dies after being electrocuted
Those fighting Diyonne McGraw’s status as an elected official are speaking out for the first...
Khanh-Lien Banko urges Gov. DeSantis to declare a vacancy on the Alachua County School Board, allowing him to fill the void
Shanetris Clayton
A former daycare worker is out of jail following charges for breaking a toddler’s leg
A special meeting will be held by Lake City council members on Monday to discuss the...
Former Lake City HR director claims she was wrongfully terminated; city to hold special meeting

Latest News

Cox Communications employees give a Gainesville middle school funds to help support STEM skills
Cox Communications employees give a Gainesville middle school funds to help support STEM skills
Cox Communications employees give a Gainesville middle school funds to help support STEM skills
Cox Communications employees give a Gainesville middle school funds to help support STEM skills
High Springs gateway signs get an updated look
High Springs gateway signs get an updated look
Marion County Pets: Jack, Roxy, and Sprint
Marion County Pets: Jack, Roxy, and Sprint