Hoops and Badges event brings police officers and community together

By Julia Laude
Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been a tough time for law enforcement agencies across the country.

Many relationships between police and the public have become strained.

But the Ocala Police Department is working to make sure their relationship with the community stays strong.

It was OPD versus the Ocala Trilogy Youth team at the first annual ‘Hoops and Badges’ event Friday.

The free event was held at the Ed Croskey Recreation center in Ocala. OPD Community Liaison Tara Woods thought of the idea for the event.

“The ultimate goal is so that the kids and the community have an opportunity to see us as humans first and then police officers,” Woods said.

Officials said they hope to expand this initiative in the future, with talks of a baseball game coming next.

