Latest unemployment report shows steady rates in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The latest unemployment report from the Department of Economic Opportunity shows Florida’s numbers remained steady from April to May.

This time last year, all North Central Florida counties had between a 6 to 12% unemployment rate.

Now a year later, most counties are around a 4% unemployment rate.

With the pandemic on the way out, many businesses are searching for employees, and people who were laid off are getting back to work.

Of Florida’s 67 counties, Alachua county’s unemployment rate ranks 53, one of the lowest in the state.

“We’re definitely seeing our jobs increase. At the same time we are seeing a slight decrease in our unemployment rate which means that our regional workforce is taking advantage of some of the jobs that are available,” said Staci Bertrand, Vice President of Economic Development at Greater Gainesville Chamber.

Bertrand said she thinks reduced unemployment benefits from the state are helping urge people back into the workforce.

“We want our community members to take charge of their career, get back in the game. We want them to practice their interviewing skills and get their resumes together,” she said.

Bertrand said she hopes job fairs continue throughout the year getting even more people back to work.

In North Central Florida, Gilchrist county currently has the lowest unemployment rate at 2.7%.

Overall, the latest report is not showing any drastic changes month-to-month in unemployment rates throughout North Central Florida.

