Line dance group raises $10K for “I Am STEM” summer camp

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A dance group made the right moves to raise money for an East Gainesville STEM summer camp.

Smooth Flava hosted the fourth “Teach Me To Dance” fundraiser on June 12 at Citizens Field in Gainesville. Their goal was to raise at least $7,200 to send 20 kids to the “I Am STEM” summer camp based at Caring and Sharing Learning school at no cost. Donations and admission costs from the fundraiser totaled $10,000 donated to fund scholarships for the summer camp.

“So to know that kids are going to be here on scholarship from what Smooth Flava dance have been able to do all year long along with the teach me to dance fundraiser that we just had this past saturday, I feel so blessed and excited,” said organizer Wanda Lloyd.

RELATED STORY: Hundreds line dance to raise funds for STEM campers

The funds can now send at least 27 students to the camp on a scholarship.

“Not just dancing but giving money every month,” added Lloyd. “So it’s not just that one-time fundraiser, we raise money all year long. We get people to come to class and by paying for class they’re giving money for this donation that you’re going to see today. So again I just feel blessed and honored and humbled.”

The group holds line dance classes every Tuesday at Thursday at 5:45 p.m. at Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville line dancers to raise funds to cover STEM camp fees

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.