Advertisement

Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House

Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - “This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this.”

An overnight saga at Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi, is turning heads on Twitter.

Lee Sanderlin sat down in a Waffle House booth Thursday afternoon and settled in for the long haul.

That’s because, as the loser of his fantasy football league, he wasn’t allowed to leave the building until 24 hours had passed--with one caveat, that each waffle he ate shaved an hour off that time.

The saga is best told by checking out his Twitter thread:

In total, Lee downed nine waffles, meaning he stayed 15 hours in the Waffle House.

He was able to escape toward freedom Friday morning.

“The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again.”

In case you’re wondering, nine waffles is a total of 3,690 calories, 162 grams of fat, 495 carbs, 135 grams of sugar and 7,830 milligrams of sodium, per Waffle House’s nutritional information. And that’s not counting the butter and syrup on top!

So, what did he receive from this saga at Waffle House? Plenty of calories, some perspective and a shoutout from one of his favorite podcasters.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. DeSantis declares vacant seat on Alachua County School Board following concerns about Diyonne McGraw’s residency
Ziengenfelder started at Clay Electric in 2018 after working for GRU for 20 years, he is...
UPDATE: Clay Electric worker dies after being electrocuted
Those fighting Diyonne McGraw’s status as an elected official are speaking out for the first...
Khanh-Lien Banko urges Gov. DeSantis to declare a vacancy on the Alachua County School Board, allowing him to fill the void
Shanetris Clayton
A former daycare worker is out of jail following charges for breaking a toddler’s leg
Four members remain on the Alachua County School Board after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared Diyonne...
Gov. DeSantis declares Diyonne McGraw’s District 2 seat vacant, allowing him to fill the void on the Alachua County School Board

Latest News

American Muscle, Classic Rock, And 5k’S Are In The Area This Weekend.
Weekend Planner
Cox Communications employees give a Gainesville middle school funds to help support STEM skills
Cox Communications employees give a Gainesville middle school funds to help support STEM skills
Cox Communications employees give a Gainesville middle school funds to help support STEM skills
Cox Communications employees give a Gainesville middle school funds to help support STEM skills
High Springs gateway signs get an updated look
High Springs gateway signs get an updated look