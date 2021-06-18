Marion County Pets: Jack, Roxy, and Sprint

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Jack is a 5-month-old kitty. He’s longing for a comfy bed and a pile of toys.

Roxy is a 2-year-old mixed breed who will work hard to win your heart. She loves morning walks and quiet evenings.

We have a less conventional pet this week. Sprint is an adult Barred Rock rooster. Shelter staff is hoping someone with an open spot in their barn might take him in.

Adoption fees have been waived for all cats through the month of June. They’re also waiving fees for dogs who have been at the shelter longer than six months.

The normal adoption fee for all dogs and cats is 50 dollars and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

