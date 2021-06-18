New outdoor archery range open, boost expected for Marion County tourism industry

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Archers are hoping to bring more of their target audience to north central Florida. A new archery shooting range officially opened up in Marion County.

It’s the only outdoor archery range in the county.

The Silver Springs Archery Club in Marion County has been searching for a new home for their archery facility for over a decade now.

Marion County Parks and Recreation and Utilities departments were able to help out and develop the land so that the archery non-profit could bring the sport to the public.

They said the whole project cost less than 25,000 dollars.

The targets on the land are official targets used by the Archery Shooters Association.

They already have their first ASA tournament scheduled for this weekend.

“These tournaments will attract hundreds if not thousands of participants that will be here for a weekend, which turns into heads in beds in our hotels, helps support our local economy, helps support our restaurants and our stores and everything else,” Marion County Parks & Recreation Director, Jim Couillard said.

Members of the Silver Springs Archery Club have access to the range every day but on Thursdays, the range will be open to the public.

