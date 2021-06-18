Ocala man injured in a shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Officers say they found the man a gunshot wound in the chest and abdomen.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. in the area of NW 17th Ave.

The victim was trauma alerted to the hospital.

Officers found 12 shell casings at the scene.

