Ocala man injured in a shooting

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Officers say they found the man a gunshot wound in the chest and abdomen.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. in the area of NW 17th Ave.

The victim was trauma alerted to the hospital.

Officers found 12 shell casings at the scene.

