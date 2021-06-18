Pace Center for Girls set precedent with Juneteenth celebration

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Juneteenth recognizes the last slaves in America set free in 1865.

“We are celebrating the freedom of our people, you hear me,” said Pace Center for Girls Alachua Science Teacher, Carlona McTier.

The holiday is a festival of freedom in the Black community. So, staff at Pace Center, who serve mostly African American students, decided to spend a whole day dedicated to Juneteenth.

“Celebrate the positives that we have in our world right now because there’s a lot missing so it’s nice to find something that we can all come together and really reach our girls and teach our community what it is and let our hair down a bit,” said Pace Center Spirit Girls Teacher, Traci Amberbride.

RELATED STORY: EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday

Recognizing Juneteenth is no new occasion at the school but celebrating the national holiday is. Pace student Patricia said celebrating Juneteenth leaves a lasting impact.

“It’s important to me because I’m half-black and I have to embrace my black side,” said Patricia. “‘Cause nobody really knows what it’s about. It’s basically about us being free. And it’s time to celebrate, we gotta bring attention to it because nobody knows what it is.”

Pace student Patricia said before last year she didn’t know what Juneteenth was or what it meant to the black community. Now that this is a federal holiday, that is about to change.

Food, speakers, songs, poetry filled the air at the center. This was the first time students spent their entire school day celebrating. It’s set a precedent at Pace Center for years to come.

RELATED STORY: City of Gainesville to hold month long Juneteenth events

“I think what they’re going to go home with is a sense of pride,” said Executive Director of Pace Center Alachua, Natalya Bannister-Roby. “A sense of celebrating who they are. I think that was the primary goal of this was more that they learn all this amazing history but they take that with them and feel a sense of connection and pride to it.”

Now, the celebration serves as a reminder to share the knowledge behind the holiday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.