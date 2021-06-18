Advertisement

Suspect arrested in shooting at Eastwood Meadows Apartments

Jermaine Williams, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and destroying evidence.
Jermaine Williams, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and destroying evidence.
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after deputies said he shot and killed the woman he had a child with.

According to deputies, 19-year-old Jermaine Williams shot 20-year-old Makiya Ford at Eastwood Meadows Apartments on Southeast 43rd Street.

Deputies said after the shooting, he threw out the clothes he was wearing at the time and got rid of the handgun he used.

The victim was taken to UF Health Shands where she was pronounced dead. She had previously filed an injunction against Williams, and it was granted in October 2020, and in effect through October 2022.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder and destroying evidence.

