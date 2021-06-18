Advertisement

Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the National Hurricane Center with director Ken Graham, left, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the center in Miami. Tuesday marks the start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season which runs to Nov. 30.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters predict a tropical system will bring heavy rain, storm surge and coastal flooding to the central Gulf Coast as early as Friday and throughout the weekend.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida — extending from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa-Walton County line in the Florida Panhandle, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

At Tacky Jack’s, a popular restaurant on the Alabama coast in Orange Beach, “the winds are blowing pretty fast today so hopefully that wind will make the storm move faster and blow on out of here,” kitchen manager Greg Paddie said Friday.

“I hope it just gets in and gets out,” he said.

The poorly organized disturbance was located Friday morning about 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was moving north at 14 mph (22 kph).

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency late Thursday. The move is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.

The system is expected to produce up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain across the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico, and up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) through the weekend along the central U.S. Gulf Coast.

The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, the hurricane center said. The water could reach heights of about 1-3 feet (30-91 centimeters).

In Orange Beach, people are talking about the storm, but there isn’t the same level as concern about this one as there was about Hurricane Sally last year, Paddie said. He said Tacky Jack’s still has sandbags left over from its preparations for Sally.

Hurricane Sally threw ships onto dry land, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in Alabama and in the Florida panhandle. Two people in Alabama were killed in the September storm — one who drowned and another during cleanup efforts.

The threat of heavy downpours reached far inland. More than 140 miles (225 kilometers) from the coast, organizers of a free Juneteenth festival in Selma, Alabama, cited the weather in postponing a daylong event that was supposed to include music, food and vendors on Saturday. It was moved to August, when it will recognize the signing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

Flood watches also extended into north Georgia, including Atlanta. Up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain will be possible in parts of west Georgia as the storm moves on its expected path to the northeast, the National Weather Service said.

There have already been two named storms during the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Meteorologists expect the season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. DeSantis declares vacant seat on Alachua County School Board following concerns about Diyonne McGraw’s residency
Ziengenfelder started at Clay Electric in 2018 after working for GRU for 20 years, he is...
UPDATE: Clay Electric worker dies after being electrocuted
Those fighting Diyonne McGraw’s status as an elected official are speaking out for the first...
Khanh-Lien Banko urges Gov. DeSantis to declare a vacancy on the Alachua County School Board, allowing him to fill the void
Shanetris Clayton
A former daycare worker is out of jail following charges for breaking a toddler’s leg
A special meeting will be held by Lake City council members on Monday to discuss the...
Former Lake City HR director claims she was wrongfully terminated; city to hold special meeting

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead
A 700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd is now on display in Newark, New Jersey.
Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in Newark
Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Search resumes after 3 tubers died, 2 disappeared on N.C. river
Cox Communications employees give a Gainesville middle school funds to help support STEM skills
Cox Communications employees give a Gainesville middle school funds to help support STEM skills