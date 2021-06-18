Advertisement

The Villages host high school flag football tournament

Vanguard, Wildwood, Union County and Columbia all compete in FHS7v7 tournament
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
The Villages, Fla. (WCJB) -Nearly a dozen North Central Florida high school football teams traveled to The Villages to showcase their talents in day one of the FHS7v7A State Championship Tournament.

The tournament is a two-day event that is split into a morning and afternoon wave of teams competing. Each team is guaranteed to play a total of six games.

Local teams featured in the two-day event are Vanguard, Wildwood, Columbia, and Union County.

Vanguard is the two-time defending champion of this event, despite last year’s tournament being canceled due to the pandemic.

Competing in this event is a welcome return to normalcy for players and coaches.

“A lot of people coming from different schools,” said Vanguard quarterback Fred Gaskin. “So its like kind of getting everybody in the flow of things and everybody’s chemistry together.”

“A lot of guys play 7 on 7 in the off season, but there are different rules,” said Vanguard’s Offensive Coordinator Dewhitt Betterson. “Anytime you get a chance to play under FHSAA, which is who we play up under the season, its great to be around those type of officials so that the guys can see there is zero tolerance with all these things that go on at other tournaments.”

