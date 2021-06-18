Advertisement

Waiting for Claudette to Form in the Gulf

By WCJB TV20 WEATHER
Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 in the central Gulf of Mexico. The system is becoming better organized and is expected to strengthen to a Tropical Storm on Friday at which point it would be named Claudette. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the Louisianna, Mississippi, and Alabama Coastlines. The storm is forecast to arrive along the Loiusianna Coastline late Friday or early Saturday. Tropical Storm force winds and a minor Storm Surge are possible however the greatest threat from this system will be excessive rainfall through the Southeast that could lead to widespread flooding. Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 for the latest Tropical Updates.

