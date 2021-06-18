Weekend Planner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! American Muscle, Classic Rock, And 5K’S are in the area this weekend.

Vintage rides are coming to the Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens this Saturday starting at 10 AM.

It’s the first annual Summer Daze Car Show where you can enter your classic car and compete for handmade trophies.

The entry fee for competing cars is ten dollars.

The show categories include Best In Show, People’s Choice, Classic/Vintage, and American Muscle.

Spectator admission is twelve dollars for adults, 7 dollars for kids ages 6 through 13, and free for kids 5 and under.

Some of those cars are sure to bring back memories from the 60′s, and so is the Marion Theatre on Friday night.

The performance- Jimi Meets Funk- features the Roosevelt Collier Trio, who will be rocking the stage paying tribute to Jimi Hendrix.

There will also be a live painting by artist Mel Fiorentino. Doors open tonight at 7. Voltron Collective opens the performance at 8 and the Collier Trio begins at 9.

If you’re looking to get active and hear some live music, the City of Gainesville is hosting the inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Walk.

The walk is a 5K that begins and ends at Depot Park. Live music will be at the park following the walk. The event is for people of all fitness levels and ages.

Check-in begins Saturday at 7 AM and the walk starts at 8 AM.

A limited number of t-shirts will be provided, so be sure to register early and check in to receive one.

Nothing quite says Father’s Day Like a round of golf, and this round is one everyone can enjoy.

The Kiwanis Kids and Family Mini-Golf Tournament starts at 8:30 Saturday morning at the Pink Flamingo Diner in High Springs.

Enjoy a round of mini-golf in either the Family Group (For parents and kids ages 7-12) or the Friend Group (Ages 13+).

Each grouping has a first, second, and third-place prize. There are also individual prize contests on four holes.

The summer heat is in full effect, and the City of Gainesville is providing a way for kids to cool off Saturday.

The Summer Heatwave Teen Pool Party is happening from 2-6 PM at the Dwight H. Hunter “Northeast” Pool.

Kids ages 11-18 get free admission to swimming, dancing, music and food catered by the Gainesville Police Department. No registration is required.

Enjoy Your Weekend!

