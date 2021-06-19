Advertisement

Fort White hosts Babe Ruth State Small League Tournament

47 teams around Florida came to participate
South Columbia Sports Park, Fort White
South Columbia Sports Park, Fort White
By WCJB Staff
Fort White, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of youth players around Florida came to Fort White to participate in the Babe Ruth State Small League Tournament. This tournament features 47 teams in four divisions of play including 8 under Rookie machine pitch, 10 and under, 12 and under, and 13 to 15-year-old.

This invitational tournament is designed to give teams who did not qualify for the State tournament a chance to have some bragging rights in the Small State Tournament of Florida.

Although there is no advancement, the winning team of the championship game Tuesday will receive custom rings as the incentive.

“Fort White has always been an excellent host,” said Assistant Commissioner for Babe Ruth of Florida Jim Hudson. “People love coming here and all the other teams coming from different states, and were just happy to be here.”

The event runs until June 22 at South Columbia Sports Park.

