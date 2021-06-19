Gainesville residents celebrate Juneteenth with walk of freedom

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Depot Park was filled with residents celebrating the freedom of African Americans for the City of Gainesville’s Juneteenth 5k freedom walk and celebration. Residents said celebrating the day is vital to create an equitable society.

Torri Graham’s father grew up during the Jim Crow era and said she was raised celebrating the freedom of the last slaves in America.

“He didn’t go to school with kids of other races,” Graham said. “He wasn’t allowed to go grocery shopping or sit down at restaurants.”

Now, she’s teaching her daughter to do the same.

“Know your history, be proud of where you are today, but also know where your people came from,” Graham said. “I feel it’s also important to instill that in my child.”

As about 100 residents finished their 5k, they were greeted with dancing and songs.

Steve Malu said knowing Black history and culture benefits future generations.

“If we forget about our history then we don’t know where we are going but putting history on the front burner tells everybody what our background has been,” Malu said.

Graham believes there is still more to be done.

“It took a while to get to this point to celebrate the day that we were freed as African Americans,” Graham said. “There’s so many more things I feel we need to recognize.”

Now that Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday, residents said this was definitely a time to celebrate, but the road to true freedom is still a ways ahead.”

“It’s real, we still do face racism when we go places and encounter people,” Graham said. “With people of all different backgrounds and beginning to come together and just bond and learn, I think that’s important.”

The community celebrated freedom together.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.