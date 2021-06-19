Gainesville woman arrested for having sexual relations with a minor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in the Alachua County Jail after having sexual relations with a minor.

According to Gainesville Police, around 11 last night 32-year-old Lavita Morrison was arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct with a 14-year-old.

Officers say Morrison and the teen lived together for a period of time and there were videos of sexual acts with Morrison and the minor on the teen’s phone.

Morrison first told officers that she was only helping the teen get food, but later confessed after evidence was presented to her.

Her bond has not been set.

