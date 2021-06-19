Advertisement

Gators sprinters open Olympic Trials with blistering start

Florida sends all four competitors to semifinals
Taylor Manson reacts after the women's 400-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials...
Taylor Manson reacts after the women's 400-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The opening round of the Olympic Track and Field Trials didn’t seem to bother the four competing Florida Gators sprinters one bit.

Talitha Diggs, Corey McGee, Taylor Manson, and Ryan Willie all qualified for the semifinals in their respective events.

McGee was the first of the quartet to try her luck. The Florida alum competed in the Women’s 1500 meters, and came in 8th overall to move on to Day 2.

Diggs and Manson each ran the Women’s 400 meters, but in separate heats, and both were able to finish in the top 3 to move on to the semifinals.

The only male of the group to compete was Ryan Willie. The freshman flew around the track in the Men’s 400 meters and came in 2nd place to punch his ticket to Saturday’s semifinal.

