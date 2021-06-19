Advertisement

High Springs artists gain customers at art walk

By Camille Syed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Business was flowing for high springs artists thanks to the businesses in the area.

Artists were along downtown High Springs selling their pieces at the monthly art walk.

Paintings, plants and crafts were available for purchase.

Artist Arianna Uberti said she got six new customers in the first hour and she was grateful for that opportunity.

“This is my first time doing the art walk here in High Springs,” Uberti said. “I think it’s a really cool environment. I think it’s very inspiring to have stores that support local artists and we can put our stuff here. Since the pandemic, I’ve been able to create more stuff. So, being able to go out again is really nice for us.”

There is no vendor fee for the walk.

To be featured, email uniquenotionsgnv@gmail.com.

