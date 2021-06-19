The Humane Society of Marion County is asking for donations of cat food

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A baby boom at the Humane Society of Marion County is causing some problems for the organization.

The shelter is asking for donations of cat food due to an influx of kittens and pregnant cats.

They say they’re almost out of royal canin mother and baby cat canned and dry food.

They admit the food is a little pricey, but it’s what the mothers and kittens need.

Donated cat food can be dropped off at the shelter on NW 14th Rd. in Ocala.

Here are the links for the Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food for Newborn Kittens and Pregnant or Nursing Cats

and also a link for the Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Ultra-Soft Mousse in Sauce Wet Cat Food

RELATED STORY: Free pet adoption event: NCFL sees opposite of increased pet returns trend

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.