Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of people across North Central Florida gathered in Ocala to celebrate Juneteenth as a new national holiday, for the first time.

Saturday morning, the Ocala Juneteenth Celebration Commission held the first annual Juneteenth celebration at Webb field.

Where hundreds of people came out to enjoy the festivities.

Faith-based organizations, vendors, mental health programs and a booth to sign people up to vote and more were all there.

Arnishia Bennett with Ambitious Ladies, a mentorship program said Juneteenth is just the first step.

“A lot of people are focused on fourth of July right, but for us, we weren’t free. Even with Juneteenth, this is a great first step it is a great start we have a long way to go, but it just shows that we are noticed.”

Saturday night, the R.A.M.A.L educational and social services organization hosted their Juneteenth fundraiser dinner and dance at the Showcase Event Center.

There was live entertainment, food, African attire, and of course dancing to raise money to help residents that are having a difficult time.

To get them the assistance they need to move forward in life.

