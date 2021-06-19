Jeepin’ 4 Vets event draws hundreds to NCFL veteran non-profit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jeep lovers from across the state came out to Melrose to enjoy the vehicles along with donating to the non-profit that hosted the event.

The event started with a parade of Jeeps that drove in with a police escort from Hampton to Camp Freedom, the location of Soldiers Freedom Outdoors. The organization has been operating for about 8 years and it provides a variety of outdoor activities for veterans to enjoy.

Daniel Dimarco, the CEO of SFO spoke about all of the outdoor activities available to active duty and retired veterans at his facility.

“Okay so we have a 23-acre lake so they can fish kayak swim. We have trails for hiking, our equine program, we have 15 corps horse, it seem that our horses help our veterans out quite a bit. Just about anything you can think of outdoors,” said Dimarco.

Dimarco was also happy to see the turn-out from Jeep enthusiasts.

“Jeepers are patriotic, not saying that anybody else isn’t, but they just love supporting our first responders, police officers, and in this case our veterans. So, when they heard we were putting this on for our veterans and all the money goes to heal the hidden wounds of war here at Soldiers Freedom Outdoors they got excited about it obviously. Great turn-out, I think we’re almost probably at 200 Jeeps now,” said Dimarco.

Along with food and music, the event was free, but there was also the chance to compete in a Jeep obstacle course for a $40 fee. Due to the turn-out, Dimarco expects to make this an annual event.

The organization is looking to expand programs and volunteers at Camp Freedom. If you would like to volunteer or donate visit the website here.

