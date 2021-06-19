NCFL celebrates Juneteenth with events across the region

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida isn’t waiting until next year to start celebrating the newly declared federal holiday of Juneteenth. Multiple events are scheduled across the region in recognition of the end of slavery.

RELATED STORY: Pace Center for Girls set precedent with Juneteenth celebration

Juneteenth events for June 19th listed below:

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.