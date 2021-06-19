Advertisement

NCFL celebrates Juneteenth with events across the region

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida isn’t waiting until next year to start celebrating the newly declared federal holiday of Juneteenth. Multiple events are scheduled across the region in recognition of the end of slavery.

Juneteenth events for June 19th listed below:

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

