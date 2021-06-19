Two women dead and one man is injured in a car crash in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Marion County a deadly crash claimed the lives of 2 people, and injured a third.

It happened around 3:15 Friday morning.

State troopers say a car was on Co Rd 464 south of Silver Springs Shores.

Near the intersection of SE 110th Ave. the car hit the median.

The driver overcorrected, crossing over to the other side and then off the road.

The vehicle crashed into trees and flipped.

Two women ages 16 and 21, were killed.

The 19 year old man driving the vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition.

TRENDING STORY: Latest unemployment report shows steady rates in North Central Florida

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.