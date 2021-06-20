Advertisement

Alachua man arrested for assaulting and kidnapping his own wife

By WCJB Staff
Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua man is in jail after kidnapping and assaulting his wife—who was attempting to leave him.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies, 59-year-old Tony Anderson was arrested Friday morning after he beat his wife and then kidnapped her earlier that night.

Deputies say Anderson drove her to Watermelon Pond Park in Newberry where he told her he would kill her and throw her in the water.

Anderson was arrested by deputies and he is being charged with felony kidnapping, assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

