Alachua man arrested for assaulting and kidnapping his own wife

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua man is in jail after kidnapping and assaulting his wife—who was attempting to leave him.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies, 59-year-old Tony Anderson was arrested Friday morning after he beat his wife and then kidnapped her earlier that night.

TRENDING STORY: Suspect arrested in shooting at Eastwood Meadows Apartments

Deputies say Anderson drove her to Watermelon Pond Park in Newberry where he told her he would kill her and throw her in the water.

Anderson was arrested by deputies and he is being charged with felony kidnapping, assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.