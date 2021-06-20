Advertisement

An Ocala church celebrates Father’s Day with a lunch

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greater Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Ocala, held a Father’s Day lunch.

After they completed their morning service, chicken, mac and cheese, and collards greens were served.

All the makings of a southern dinner and an afternoon siesta, but afterward fathers were given a present to celebrate their day.

Mauria Strawder a minister at the church said she’s thankful for fathers in the community.

“We pay homage to the fathers who’ve raised their children, father’s who stepped into the fatherless. Men who take up that role as being a father and showing young generations what it is to come up and be productive citizens.”

The Greater Grace church wanted to wish all the fathers a happy Father’s Day.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville Police arrests local woman for having sex with a minor
Gainesville woman arrested for having sexual relations with a minor
Two dead and one injured in marion county crash.
Two women dead and one man is injured in a car crash in Marion County
Discussing the vacant district two seat.
Diyonne McGraw’s vacant school board seat raises questions about the future of the district
Deputies say Anderson drove her to Watermelon Pond Park in Newberry where he told her he would...
Alachua man arrested for assaulting and kidnapping his own wife
Hundreds came out to enjoy music, vendors and food.
Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in Ocala

Latest News

Archers from all over Florida came to the new Silver Springs Archery Club facility. To win...
Silver Springs Archery Club hosts state qualifying tournament
The Greater Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Ocala, held a Father’s Day lunch.
An Ocala church celebrates Father's Day with a lunch
Archer shooting at a 3D animal.
New Silver Springs Archery Club facility holds first state qualifying tournament in years
Deputies say Anderson drove her to Watermelon Pond Park in Newberry where he told her he would...
Alachua man arrested for assaulting and kidnapping his own wife