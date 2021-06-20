An Ocala church celebrates Father’s Day with a lunch

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greater Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Ocala, held a Father’s Day lunch.

After they completed their morning service, chicken, mac and cheese, and collards greens were served.

All the makings of a southern dinner and an afternoon siesta, but afterward fathers were given a present to celebrate their day.

Mauria Strawder a minister at the church said she’s thankful for fathers in the community.

“We pay homage to the fathers who’ve raised their children, father’s who stepped into the fatherless. Men who take up that role as being a father and showing young generations what it is to come up and be productive citizens.”

The Greater Grace church wanted to wish all the fathers a happy Father’s Day.

