New Silver Springs Archery Club facility holds first state qualifying tournament in years

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Archers from all over Florida came to the new Silver Springs Archery Club facility. To win money and to earn a spot in the state and national tournament.

Shane Siers a professional archer said he’s happy there’s a tournament close to home.

“This is the first shoot here locally in the Ocala area in several years. It’s really nice to have something a little bit more local and close to home.”

Preston Moore has only been competing since January and traveled 3 1/2 hours from Fort Myers to do what he loves.

“Wanted to get better at hunting and got into the fun local shoots and whatnot. I’ve been a very competitive person who played baseball my whole life and when that was taken away I needed something to do. So I started shooting a bow just for fun and got into the competitive side of things,” said Moore.

One archer said he started traditional archery at the age of three and started competing in 2012. For him shooting at 3D animals is much easier than shooting at a normal target.

“To me it’s totally different, to me the animals are a lot easier to shoot on just cause I grew up hunting so maybe that’s why, but the 3D animals have a better spot to me. The targets and the bag targets and paper targets are just one color and can’t really pick a good mark to shoot at,” said Noah Bates.

Many of the archers will make their way to Illinois to compete in the archery shooters association national pro-am tournament on June 24-27.

