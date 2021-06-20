Six inmates hospitalized in Ocala after a man crashes into a corrections van

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Six inmates have been taken to a hospital in Ocala after a late-night wreck on I-75

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 2 a.m., an Indiana man driving a moving van hit the back of a U.S. corrections vehicle that held seven inmates.

The crash caused the corrections van to end up in a ditch, sending six inmates to Advent Health with minor injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles and one inmate weren’t harmed.

The Indiana man has been charged with careless driving along with failure to provide insurance.

