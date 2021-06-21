Advertisement

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight...
The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Labor shortages are among the reasons American Airlines is being forced to cancel hundreds of flights through at least mid-July.

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.

The surge in demand for air travel, unprecedented bad weather, and vendors’ challenges trying to return to full employment are other factors.

The airline’s Dallas-Fort Worth hub is said to be most affected by the scheduling issues.

American Airlines customers who have been booked through July 15 will be notified so they can make travel adjustments in advance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police arrests local woman for having sex with a minor
Gainesville woman arrested for having sexual relations with a minor
Two dead and one injured in marion county crash.
Two women dead and one man is injured in a car crash in Marion County
Deputies say Anderson drove her to Watermelon Pond Park in Newberry where he told her he would...
Alachua man arrested for assaulting and kidnapping his own wife
Discussing the vacant district two seat.
Diyonne McGraw’s vacant school board seat raises questions about the future of the district
Hundreds came out to enjoy music, vendors and food.
Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in Ocala

Latest News

“He’s my favorite dad in the whole world”; fathers are honored at Greenhouse Church’s cookout
“He’s my favorite dad in the whole world”; fathers are honored at Greenhouse Church’s cookout
Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race
Six inmates taken to hospital after prisoner van crash
Six inmates hospitalized in Ocala after a man crashes into a corrections van