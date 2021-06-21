Gainesville Health and Fitness: Summer Fitness for Kids

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It can be easy for kids to get a little bored over the summer.

Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness give us some fun ideas on how to help them stay in shape.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Boxing Fundamentals

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.