Gators close out U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in style

Dressel, Finke win individual final heats
Caeleb Dressel reacts at the medal ceremony for the men's 50 freestyle during wave 2 of the...
Caeleb Dressel reacts at the medal ceremony for the men's 50 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As quickly as they came, the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are over.

After eight days of exhaustive competition, the coveted 52-man roster for Team U.S.A. is officially filled out.

Florida swimmers Caleb Dressel, Keiran Smith, and Bobby Finke combined to sweep all six Men’s Individual Races.

Dressel took the 50 and 100 meters, Smith won the 200 and 400, and Finke dominated the 800 and 1500 meters.

To cap off the grueling qualifier, Dressel tied the American Record in the 50 Freestyle by touching the wall in 21.04 seconds to qualify for his third individual event. He’ll compete in a total of four events since he’s a part of the Men’s 400 Relay.

Finke also went out with a bang, as he blew away his competitors in the 1500 by posting a time of 14:46. He was 14 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to take place from July 23 - August 8.

