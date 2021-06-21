“He’s my favorite dad in the whole world”; fathers are honored at Greenhouse Church’s cookout

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rain or shine families in Alachua County showed their pops some appreciation this Father’s Day

Axe throwing, golf, basketball games and more had dads and their kids bonding today at the Greenhouse Church’s cookout in Gainesville.

The Peek family was at the event and said they wouldn’t trade their dad, Dan Peek, for anything.

“He’s my favorite dad in the whole world,” said his daughter Skye Peek.

After being married for nearly a decade and three little ones, Dan Peek said embracing his kids everyday means the world to him.

“I think seeing the smile on our children’s faces and the hugs and kisses that you get from them on a day to day basis is very important to me and it brings me much joy to be their father and lead the family and be an example for my children and my beautiful wife,” Peek said.

Families bonded over good food and the great men in their life.

