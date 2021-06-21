Horse Capital TV highlights an equestrian arts program helping struggling teens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Our friends at Horse Capital TV shed a light on the important work of Horses-n-Heroes, a mentorship program that uses the equestrian arts to help struggling teens, particularly young women.
The program helps at-risk girls develop hands-on skills with horses, including riding, grooming, feeding, and caretaking.
According to executive director Mindy Morrow, Horses-n-Heroes is undergoing a decrease in donations. “Currently, we are down about 25% per month,” she said.
To make a donation or learn more about the program, visit their website.
