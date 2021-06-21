Horse Capital TV highlights an equestrian arts program helping struggling teens

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Our friends at Horse Capital TV shed a light on the important work of Horses-n-Heroes, a mentorship program that uses the equestrian arts to help struggling teens, particularly young women.

The program helps at-risk girls develop hands-on skills with horses, including riding, grooming, feeding, and caretaking.

According to executive director Mindy Morrow, Horses-n-Heroes is undergoing a decrease in donations. “Currently, we are down about 25% per month,” she said.

