Lake City City Council meets to discuss former HR manager’s premature termination

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council held a special meeting on Monday to discuss the abrupt termination of the Ami Fields, the now former Lake City Human Resources manager.

After serving in the position for just two months, Fields was suddenly terminated. Fields insists that she is more than capable of the job, and her firing was a form of retaliation from Lake City City Manager Joe Helfenberger.

“Pretty much, it involved another employee and the employee wanted information to go to the council,” Fields said, “I felt that he was free to do such, and the city manager disagreed.”

Fields told Helfenberger that she believed his disagreement “was unethical.”

Last week, Helfenberger stated that he felt Fields was not a good fit for the city.

