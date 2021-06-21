NCFL author shares short stories and poems in hopes of inspiring others

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Having a disability is not holding one North Central Florida woman back from following her dreams. In her second book “Paradise,” Wanda Renee Baker combines short stories and poems to inspire others and remove the negative stigma around physical disabilities.

As a 58-year-old with cerebral palsy, Baker said she never imagined being an author, but voice to text and other technologies have allowed her to continue doing what she loves.

“We, as in people with disabilities, can do anything they put their hearts and minds to,” said Baker.

She already working on a third and fourth book. For a copy of “Paradise,” you can email SweetRene22@aol.com.

