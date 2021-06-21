Advertisement

NCFL author shares short stories and poems in hopes of inspiring others

By Amber Pellicone
Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Having a disability is not holding one North Central Florida woman back from following her dreams. In her second book “Paradise,” Wanda Renee Baker combines short stories and poems to inspire others and remove the negative stigma around physical disabilities.

As a 58-year-old with cerebral palsy, Baker said she never imagined being an author, but voice to text and other technologies have allowed her to continue doing what she loves.

“We, as in people with disabilities, can do anything they put their hearts and minds to,” said Baker.

RELATED STORY: "The Journey from Hope to Healing": NCFL author offers resources to help veterans overcome PTSD

She already working on a third and fourth book. For a copy of “Paradise,” you can email SweetRene22@aol.com.

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Summer Fitness for Kids
The program helps at-risk girls develop hands-on skills with horses, including riding,...
Horse Capital TV highlights an equestrian arts program helping struggling teens