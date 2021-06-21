Rep. Kat Cammack invites North Central Florida law enforcement to visit border crisis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Representative Kat Cammack (R-Florida) is making border security a top priority by extending an invitation to law enforcement officers from North Central Florida to travel with her to visit the border next month.

A spokesperson for Cammack, a Republican who represents Florida’s third congressional district, would not give a date for the trip, citing house rules for protecting members’ safety. They did however confirm plans for the trip are in the works and invitations to both law enforcement officials, as well as national media outlets, have been extended.

TV20 is in the process of reaching out to the sheriffs of each North Central Florida county, in addition to several police departments, to find out who plans to attend.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods was the first to respond, saying he was invited and hopes to attend if his schedule allows.

In a statement to TV20, Woods said, “I believe that Congresswoman Cammack’s trip to the border with Law Enforcement leaders is vital and I commend her strong leadership in this matter because we do not have it within the current White House Administration, especially the President and the Vice President. In order for law enforcement to be proactive in fighting crime we must know and understand the root causes of those crimes being committed within each of our communities no matter how it looks. I am here to tell you that one of the root causes is the crisis at the border and it bleeds into every state and every community. The current White House Administration and their US Representative puppet masters are extremely narrow minded in this area and lack the ability, intelligence or fortitude to truly defend this Nation. They have no clue of the problem and what effect it has upon our communities. That understanding doesn’t come from Federal Agencies rather it comes from the local level. Something must be done at the border because our fellow law enforcement Sheriff Offices and Agencies need help in order to stop it. For the White House and others in D.C. to think and allow a policy of an unrestrictive border and allowing Illegal Immigration, especially those committing crimes in our communities, to occur across the nation is extremely dangerous to our nation. One thing I do know, all Sheriffs will defend the Constitution and the people with or without the support of the White House.”

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office confirms Sheriff Gordon Smith has also received an invitation and hopes to attend as long as his schedule allows.

TV20 is waiting to hear back from other law enforcement officials about whether or not they have been invited and plan to attend.

