UF Health to host a virtual discussion about transgender health on Tuesday afternoon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health will host a discussion about transgender health in North Central Florida on Tuesday afternoon. The virtual event is called “Let’s talk about transgender health”, it will be hosted by two UF health physicians who specialize in advocating for care for transgender individuals. The talk will also look to celebrate members of the LGBTQ plus community during pride month.

One of the speakers discussed his close ties with the Gainesville community, growing up in town with two gay fathers.

Michael Tudeen, UF health: “Just being a part of that community and feeling like there has been a number of disservices to the community that’s been something that has always been at the forefront of why I practice the medicine that I practice.”

The event takes place Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 pm, the link to register is UFHealth.org/events.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.