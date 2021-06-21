Advertisement

Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day

By Gray News staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt shared pictures of his newborn twins in a Father’s Day Instagram post.

The fastest man in history is pictured with his partner Kasi Bennett in the photos. His twin sons, Saint Leo Bolt and Lightning Bolt, are sleeping peacefully beside them.

Also pictured center is the couple’s daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt. She arrived in 2020.

Bennett also shared another image to Instagram from the photoshoot, along with a Father’s Day message.

“Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”

The track star owns the world records in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, as well as the 4 x 100-meter race with his Jamaica national teammates.

Bolt, 34, will not compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after participating in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 games.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police arrests local woman for having sex with a minor
Gainesville woman arrested for having sexual relations with a minor
Deputies say Anderson drove her to Watermelon Pond Park in Newberry where he told her he would...
Alachua man arrested for assaulting and kidnapping his own wife
Hundreds came out to enjoy music, vendors and food.
Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in Ocala
Six inmates taken to hospital after prisoner van crash
Six inmates hospitalized in Ocala after a man crashes into a corrections van
Two dead and one injured in marion county crash.
Two women dead and one man is injured in a car crash in Marion County

Latest News

Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins with a social media post on...
Photos: Usain Bolt welcomes twin boys
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regaining strength after 13 killed in Alabama
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Catherine Serou, an...
Suspect arraigned in killing of American student in Russia
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Catherine Serou, an...
American student killed in Russia