Advertisement

“It’s an injustice that our life is on the line for a white-collar crime”: GPD reviewing real estate office SWAT raid

By Camron Lunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville business owner is speaking out after he feels the Gainesville Police Department deployed a SWAT team unnecessarily on him and his co-workers.

Jason Hurst is the owner of Maple Street Business Company and he also is a real estate agent at Colliers International office, located at 107 SW 7th St. On Jun. 2 the office was raided by a GPD swat team.

“It’s not by any means a racial matter it’s a human matter. It’s an injustice to the human rights of a person, especially somebody that’s innocent. I have not mentally recovered from that instance. There is not one day that I come down those stairs that I do not see that guy in my head. I do not feel that I’m safe and I do not feel that my family is safe,” said Hurst.

Hurst says that he was escorted out of the building by SWAT team members carrying assault rifles and that his hands were zip-tied as they searched the building.

In the warrant, Hurst was not one of the five individuals named. Lauren Edwards, Dan Drotos, Mike Ryals and Rory Cuasseaux all have ties to local real-estate company Bosshardt Realty. Both Drotos and Ryals have been involved in a legal dispute with the company as well.

The search warrant says that GPD was looking for evidence of trade secrets that the former employees had potentially been sharing. SWAT confiscated cell phones, tablets, laptops and other potential recording devices that could have held the trade secrets. Hurst feels that no such thing is the case and he is upset with being involved in the entire ordeal.

“I will say that the people that are involved in the situation have displayed nothing but integrity for decades, served that company well, served our company well and it’s really a shame that they are even brought up in this it’s an injustice that our life is on the line for a white-collar crime,” said Hurst.

GPD is investigating the incident and they have said that the SWAT team is not deployed without information that indicates it should be involved.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

While passing through Marion County, 59-year-old Quang Vo of California bought a winning...
California truck driver bought winning lottery ticket in Marion County
Five year old Maisy Lamica of Valdosta, Georgia is recovering at UF Health Shands after being...
Child recovers from rattlesnake bites after being treated for days at UF Health Shands
Three NCFL sheriffs decline and two accept trip to the border with Rep. Cammack
Gainesville shooting
BREAKING: “All victims were juveniles,” Five injured in Gainesville shootings
A squid is shown at a lab in Honolulu on June 11, 2021. Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in...
University of Florida professor partners with NASA sending squid into space

Latest News

Santa Fe Canoe Outpost
High Springs City Commission considers buying the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost
Gainesville shooting
BREAKING: “All victims were juveniles,” Five injured in Gainesville shootings
North Central Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack held a virtual town hall this evening with...
NCFL congresswoman Kat Cammack holds virtual town hall to address firefighters’ concerns
Shooter in officer-involved shooting has ties to Gainesville
Suspect in FL Blue Alert has ties to Gainesville
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses