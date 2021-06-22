Rabies alert issued for Marion County after a raccoon tested positive for rabies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A rabies alert has been issued for Marion County after county health department officials say a raccoon near Umatilla tested positive for rabies. They say other wild animals and unvaccinated pets could be carrying the disease.

Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal should get medical attention.

