Rabies alert issued for Marion County after a raccoon tested positive for rabies

Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal should get medical attention.
Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal should get medical attention.
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A rabies alert has been issued for Marion County after county health department officials say a raccoon near Umatilla tested positive for rabies. They say other wild animals and unvaccinated pets could be carrying the disease.

Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal should get medical attention.

